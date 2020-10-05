Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Earnings of -$2.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.98) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.31). Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of $2.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($8.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.94) to ($7.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.31. 24,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,667. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 424.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.