Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Receives $4.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 23,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,699. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.