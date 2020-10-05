Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. restated a sell rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.04.

AMKR opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $935,285 over the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

