American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE ARA opened at $11.52 on Friday. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.71 million, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.52.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

