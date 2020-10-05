American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE ARA opened at $11.52 on Friday. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.71 million, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.52.
American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Renal Associates
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.
Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.