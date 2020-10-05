American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 17.6%

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI) shares shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.47. 2,163,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 705,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The firm has a market cap of $137.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

