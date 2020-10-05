American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.63.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

