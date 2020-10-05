American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $15.38 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

