American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Raised to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

AEO stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

