AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $508.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 66.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $30,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

