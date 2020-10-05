Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) to Issue GBX 3.50 Dividend

Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AMAT traded down GBX 16.27 ($0.21) on Monday, reaching GBX 156.50 ($2.04). 1,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.21. The company has a market cap of $164.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. Amati AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 158.99 ($2.08).

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

