Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) to Issue GBX 3.50 Dividend

Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AMAT traded down GBX 16.27 ($0.21) on Monday, reaching GBX 156.50 ($2.04). 1,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.21. The company has a market cap of $164.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. Amati AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 158.99 ($2.08).
About Amati AIM VCT
