AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Raised to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.35.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 520,830 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.