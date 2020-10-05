AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Price Target Raised to $13.65

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $13.65 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.75 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.89 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $473.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 520,830 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

