AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.89 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.03. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

