AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has $13.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.89 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.35.

AMAG opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. Equities analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $78,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $93,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

