Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASPS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 11,600 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $100,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 117,875 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $1,040,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,251. The company has a market cap of $205.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.19). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 69.27%. The business had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

