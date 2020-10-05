Altimmune (ALT) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) is one of 714 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Altimmune to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altimmune and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune 0 0 2 0 3.00 Altimmune Competitors 7249 19796 37668 1511 2.50

Altimmune currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.01%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 44.14%. Given Altimmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altimmune is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Altimmune shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altimmune and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune -858.94% -50.83% -41.15% Altimmune Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altimmune and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune $5.80 million -$20.52 million -13.23 Altimmune Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.18

Altimmune’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altimmune. Altimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altimmune rivals beat Altimmune on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer. The company also develops veterinary product candidates. It has a collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of AdCOVID. Altimmune, Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

