Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.7% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 36.0% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $27.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,486.02. 1,111,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,215. The company has a market cap of $1,010.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,540.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,409.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

