Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allovir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Allovir has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78.

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($4.12). On average, research analysts predict that Allovir will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Brainard acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $107,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allovir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

