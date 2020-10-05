Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Sells $913,000.00 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 378,902 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,501.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veer Bhavnagri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $36.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 122.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.