Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €232.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV opened at €162.80 ($191.53) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €178.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €171.03. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.