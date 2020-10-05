Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

ABTX opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,032.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E. Raimundo Riojas bought 8,234 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $204,779.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $312,230. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

