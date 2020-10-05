Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of ABTX opened at $24.20 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $169,550.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $312,230. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

