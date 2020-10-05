Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ATI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.56.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $100,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

