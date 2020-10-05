Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Receives $2.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

ALYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Acumen Capital cut shares of Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter.

Alithya Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,383. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 million.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

