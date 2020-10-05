Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

ALRS stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

