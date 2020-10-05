Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,480.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,937,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,700 shares of company stock valued at $957,352. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 101,991 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,516. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $307.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

