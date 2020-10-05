Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells $419,500.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $307.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

