Aidos Kuneen 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.36 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00004224 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and AidosMarket.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,750.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $352.51 or 0.03278945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.86 or 0.02054416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00427512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.01012097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00616943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00047354 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000236 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and AidosMarket. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.