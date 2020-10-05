Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Up 8.8%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) was up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.35. Approximately 1,548,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 683,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

