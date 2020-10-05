AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) & Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) Head to Head Review

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) and Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR alerts:

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $5.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Henderson Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and Henderson Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR $8.72 billion 0.61 $1.21 billion $14.00 4.87 Henderson Investment $217.81 million 0.92 $7.91 million N/A N/A

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Henderson Investment.

Profitability

This table compares AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and Henderson Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A Henderson Investment N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Investment has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and Henderson Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR 0 2 1 1 2.75 Henderson Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR beats Henderson Investment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States. It also provides property management services in 69 cities in China, including a gross floor area of 78.34 million square meters serving approximately 1 million owners and residents. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings. Further, it provides solid waste treatment, environmental restoration, and water affairs services; and design consulting, landscape construction, and home decoration services, as well as engineering, procurement, construction, materials trading, intelligent community, tourism, advertising, marketing, housing inspection, and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

About Henderson Investment

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Investment Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.