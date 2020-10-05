Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Africa Oil in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

