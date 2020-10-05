Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Up 10.6%

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 539,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,132,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

AFMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

The firm has a market cap of $269.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 315.16% and a negative return on equity of 133.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Affimed NV will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Affimed by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

