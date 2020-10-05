Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

ARPO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.