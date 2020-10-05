Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Trading 21.7% Higher

Shares of Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX) traded up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.14. 294,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 144,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million and a PE ratio of -16.43.

Advance Gold Company Profile (CVE:AAX)

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

