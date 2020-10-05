Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,307 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,711,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,483 shares of company stock worth $38,561,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.