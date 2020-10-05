Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 2,247,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,424,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Wolfe Research raised Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get Adient alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Adient by 61,877.0% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after buying an additional 5,197,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adient by 517.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,503,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 89.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 524,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 51.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 415,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.