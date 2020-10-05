Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 2,247,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,424,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Wolfe Research raised Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Adient by 61,877.0% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after buying an additional 5,197,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adient by 517.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,503,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 89.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 524,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 51.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 415,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
