AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $550.43 or 0.05119940 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032855 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.