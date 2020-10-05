Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells $485,300.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Eric Dobmeier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $485,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Eric Dobmeier sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $473,700.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after buying an additional 3,215,117 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,225,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,653 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 922,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 666,308 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

