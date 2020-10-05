Adam Dewitt Sells 3,500 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $389,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $154,836.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 936,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRUB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,994,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 113,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,806,000 after acquiring an additional 173,843 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 761.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 796,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,446,000 after acquiring an additional 704,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

