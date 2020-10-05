Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFIB. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($32.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($31.41). Sell-side analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.