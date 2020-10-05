Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 41,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,660. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.42. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.35 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.