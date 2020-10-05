Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACHV. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Achieve Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

ACHV opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 413.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

