Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, HitBTC and Hotbit. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.43 or 0.05119940 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032855 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Kyber Network, Indodax, CoinExchange, YoBit, CoinPlace, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, DDEX, ZBG, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

