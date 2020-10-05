$73.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to post $73.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.08 million and the lowest is $49.03 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $379.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $521.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.84 million to $588.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $849.31 million, with estimates ranging from $769.69 million to $919.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of RHP stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,384. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

