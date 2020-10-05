6,622 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

RTX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375,896. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

