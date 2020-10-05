4NEW (KWATT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,755.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, 4NEW has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, BitForex and Cobinhood. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $17,283.53 and $14,755.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00089083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01512218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00164479 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Hotbit, BitForex, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.