436 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $56,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $16.40 on Monday, hitting $519.46. The stock had a trading volume of 229,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.42 and a 200 day moving average of $450.15. The stock has a market cap of $232.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.57 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.93.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,954.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,760 shares of company stock valued at $109,527,169 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.