2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWOU. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 2U by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 3,143.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 275,383 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $528,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.