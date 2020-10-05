$27.95 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report sales of $27.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $24.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $109.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.40 million to $110.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $100.80 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $104.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 22.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSBW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. 17,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,727. The company has a market capitalization of $185.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 438.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 35.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 97.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.