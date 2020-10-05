21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Up 12.6% in September

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

VNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.25. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $30.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.